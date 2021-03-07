Benton Police Department Officer Kaitlyn Fleetwood was recently named to the SWAT Team, the first woman at BPD to be named to the SWAT Team. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- First Lady: Fleetwood named 1st female SWAT member
- Local author has two mysteries published
- Panthers fall to wrap up Classic
- Hornets sweep on road, move to 4-0
- Saline teams shine at Benton Invite
- Bauxite bests Junction City for 1st win
- Bryant swim ends season at state
- Total cases up 570, deaths up 10
Most Popular
Articles
- Traskwood duo facing child porn charges
- 18-wheeler fire causes delay
- McClendon's Appliance: Third generation keeping family business strong
- Hutchinson signs 'Stand Your Ground, voter ID bills
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
- First Lady: Fleetwood named 1st female SWAT member
- Hutchinson announces emergency extension, changes to mandates
- Hospitalizations down, deaths low
- Local author has two mysteries published
- Panthers fall to wrap up Classic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.