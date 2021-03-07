KAITLYN FLEETWOOD

Officer Kaitlyn Fleetwood has been selected as the first female SWAT team member of the Benton Police Department. Here, Fleetwood receives a plaque from BNPD Chief Scotty Hodges for being named Officer of the Year in a February ceremony. She also received the Life Saving Award before Hodges surprised her by officially naming her to the SWAT team.

Benton Police Department Officer Kaitlyn Fleetwood was recently named to the SWAT Team, the first woman at BPD to be named to the SWAT Team. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 