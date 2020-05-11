The Benton City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to choose a new city attorney.
Current City Attorney Brent Houston is leaving the position after being elected to the the Division 3 post of the Saline County Circuit Court in March.
Five applicants have put forth their resumes to be considered for the position.
•Brian Butler is a partner at Huffman Butler, PLLC where he handles a variety of real estate and business transactions including land use, zoning, municipal and construction law issues. He also has experience assisting clients legal needs involving city councils, county courts and various municipal boards and local commissions.
Butler also has experience in criminal cases, Dependency Neglect cases and possesses extensive trial experience in both state and federal courts. He is also a former Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Saline County.
A graduate of Benton High School and Ouachita Baptist University, Butler received his Juris Doctorate from the UALR Bowen School of Law. He is licensed to practice in both state and federal courts and is a member of Midtowne Church, the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Saline County Bar Association and the Arkansas Bar Association.
•Degen D. Clow is a managing partner and COO of wh Law where he oversees all aspects of litigation. He has first chair jury trial experience in criminal and complex civil litigation cases along with managing associate attorneys and staff.
Clow also currently serves as legal counsel for the Fraternal Order Police for the Bryant Police Department and for the FOP Little Rock Lodge #17. He is also a recruit instructor for the Little Rock Police Department where he teaches new recruits the criminal code and its real-world applicability. He also instructs new recruits on how to handle critical situations.
He is a former Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 6th Judicial District.
A University of Arkansas graduate, Clow earned his Juris Doctorate from the UALR Bowen School of Law. He also graduated from the UAMS College of Health Professions with a Bachelor of Science in Cardio-Pulmonary Care.
He is a member of the Pulaski County Bar Association and the Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
•Bobby R. Digby is the owner and operator of the Digby Law Firm in Little Rock where he represents clients in civil, criminal, domestic, and probate matters with an emphasis on trial work.
Digby is a former public defender with the Public Defender Commission in Saline County. He has served as a judge advocate for the American Legion in Hot Springs and as an elected special judge in Sherwood, Little Rock and North Little Rock District Courts where he presided over civil, criminal, traffic and environmental cases.
He has also served as an elected special judge for the Pulaski County Circuit Court 11th and 4th Divisions where he presided over juvenile and criminal cases. He also served as an elected special judge presiding over criminal and traffic cases in the Pulaski County District Court.
A graduate of Henderson State University, Digby earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He is also a graduate of the National Criminal Defense College Trial Practice Institute in Georgia.
Digby is licensed to practice in state and federal courts and is a member of the Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Arkansas Bar Association, the Pulaski County Bar Association and the Saline County Bar Association. He is a former member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
•Baxter D. Drennon is an attorney with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings LLP where he serves as a trial attorney. He has represented multiple municipal entities including assisting them in preparing ordinances, resolutions, FOIA responses, Arkansas code compliance, procurement and condemnation actions.
While a student at the University of Arkansas, Drennon was elected as treasurer of the Associated Student Government. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and served as an articles editor for the Arkansas Law Review.
Drennon has been published in publications such as the Arkansas Law Review and is licensed to practice in both state and federal courts. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Arkansas Bar Association and the Pulaski County Bar Association. He also serves on the national board of directors of the Defense Research Institute.
Locally, Drennon is a member of the Benton Planning and Zoning Commission and attends First Baptist Church where he teaches Sunday school. He also serves on the board of directors of Pathfinder, Inc.
•Chance W. Nalley is a partner at Lovell, Nalley & Nalley where he handles a variety of criminal and civil cases including insurance/injury, real estate, probate, divorce, custody, business disputes and business incorporations.
Nalley also spent time working at the Saline County Public Defenders Office where he represented indigent criminal defendants in Benton District Court and Saline County Circuit Court.
A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Nalley earned his law degree from the UALR Bowen School of Law. He is licensed to practice in both state and federal courts and currently serves as the Vice President of the Saline County Bar Association.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the council chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex. Each candidate will have 40 minutes of interview time with the members of the Benton City Council.