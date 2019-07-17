An American flag that was once flown over the U.S. Capitol is now being flown in Saline County.
Recently, every American Legion post in the state received a flag that had been flown at the Capitol. Members of the American Legion Post 28 in Alexander — being the first post to receive a flag — decided to fly the flag at each city where fellow members live. Tuesday, members of the post brought the flag to the Bryant Public Safety Building on Roya Lane.
During a presentation, members of the post, with the help of local first responders, lowered the city's current American flag and raised the Post's flag, as well as a National League of Families POW/MIA flag. Following the presentation, the flags were flown at the Bryant Public Safety building for 24 hours.
"We were honored to participate in the ceremony," said Bryant Mayor Allen Scott. "As the son of a veteran, I think it is important for all of us to remember the sacrifices that have been made by veterans and their families in the defense of our country."
Post Commander Harold Timmerman said he plans to also fly the flag in Bauxite, Alexander and Otter Creek, as well as having the flag flown at the Veteran's Memorial at the Saline County Courthouse.
Timmerman's Post was founded Aug. 21, 2018. The organization meets the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings take place at 15412 Main St. in Alexander
This year, the American Legion celebrates 100 years of service. The organization was officially charted Sept. 16, 1919, following World War I.
The American Legion is responsible for the creation of the U.S. Veterans Bureau and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Members of the Legion led Congress to adopt a flag code that addresses protocol involving caring for and displaying the American flag.
The Arkansas Department of the American Legion was the first in the country, being incorporated May 12, 1919.
"There is a proud history of involvement in all corners of the state ranging from the annual fallen heroes ceremony to the law enforcement officer of the year program," according to a Congressional Record prepared by U.S. Sen. John Boozman earlier this year.