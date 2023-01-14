The Arkansas Department of Health has released its most recent updates for COVID-19 and flu reports.
The COVID-19 update was released on Tuesday. According to the data, there were 3,566 cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the week. Total active cases jumped by 360 and total deaths increased by 34. These numbers are down from the previous week, Dec. 28 through Jan. 3, where total cases increased by 4,015.
According to the report, there are 164 active cases in Saline County.
Dr. Joe Tumilson, the medical director of immunizations for the Arkansas Department of Health, said this week's COVID-19 numbers are looking a little better than last week.
“Last week, Central Arkansas, including Saline County was in the orange (high volume) for COVID-19 cases. This week it’s in the yellow,” said Tumilson. “Will it last? We don’t know.”
According to data from the Saline Health System, there were 20 hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Saline Memorial Hospital in December.
The most recent flu report from the Arkansas Department of Health was released on Jan.7. The volume of flu cases throughout Arkansas is on the downturn, according to the report.
For the first week of the new year, Arkansas reported “high” or 8 out of 13 for influenza-like-illness activity level on a scale used by the CDC to determine the severity of flu activity. The previous week, Arkansas reported “high” or 10 out of 13 for influenza-like-illness activity.
“It was at very high levels, if you look back at the reports, at one point, up to 8 percent of emergency room visits were due to an influenza-like illness,” said Tumilson.
He said the numbers are starting to drop off well. The state is seeing a decrease in outpatient visits as well.
“We are still in the ‘high’ range, but if it keeps going down we’ll be in the moderate to low range in the next few weeks,” he said.
Tumislon pointed out that sometimes with the flu season, there is a second peak. He said there is no sign of this happening yet, but that people shouldn’t let their guard down.
“Go ahead and get your flu vaccine, it’s still important to consider influenza when you get sick,” he said.
Tumilson said the flu season usually ends around the end of April and numbers usually begin to decline more in March.
“Generally, by the time May rolls around, it’s thankfully over for the year, this year we may be done sooner,” he said. “Right now, it’s headed in the right direction.”
Since Oct. 2, 2022, the ADH has received over 19,900 positive influenza test reports from healthcare providers. The ADH notes in the report that cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
The report also states that over 3 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for influenza-like illness and over 3 percent of outpatient visits were for influenza-like illness as well.
Data from Saline Memorial Hospital states that in December, there were 20 hospitalizations for influenza-related illnesses.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.2 percent among public schools throughout the state. In Saline County, the school absenteeism rate was 6.25 for the week ending on Jan. 7, which was below the state average.
There have been 116 flu-related deaths in Arkansas this flu season, that includes one pediatric death. Of the deaths, 76 percent were not vaccinated.
The Arkansas Department of Health encourages people to get vaccinated.
“The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. Reasons to skip the flu vaccine include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. However, people with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored,” states a press release from the ADH.
The CDC estimates that so far this flu season, there have been 22 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths from flu nationwide.