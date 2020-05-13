The Wings Over Bryant Flyover, Parade of Flight is being postponed due to concerns regarding weather.
The flyover was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today, but will be moved to 6:30 p.m. May 21.
The plan is still to start at the Saline County Airport and fly over Bauxite on the way to the north side of Interstate 30 in Benton. The route will turn east and fly to Alexander before turning and flying west on the south side of Interstate 30, flying over Benton and Bryant and returning to the airport.
The plans are set to fly at 1,000 feet with the Bulldog Flight Formation team flying above the main group performing formations.
The show is put on by the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce. President and CEO Jason Brown considers it a kickoff to the Wings Over Bryant Airshow, which is scheduled Aug. 8.
He expects to have 30 or more pilots take part in the parade.