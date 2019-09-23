The main ballroom of Benton Event Center will be lined with a variety of foods from all over the Saline County area for the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's Savor the Flavor from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Savor the Flavor is presented by Everett Chevrolet.
"Savor the Flavor is a community event the Chamber does to bring a collection of restaurants, caterers and bakeries in the community together in one location for one night," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
The vendors will provide samples of the foods or drinks they wish to highlight to promote their business.
According to McCormick, Savor the Flavor is the Chamber's longest standing event.
The event will feature more than 30 food vendors with items from catfish and barbecue to chicken and steak to cupcakes and other desserts. There will also be burgers plus Italian and Mexican dishes.
"There will be a little bit of everything," McCormick said.
There is still space for more vendors. There is no charge to have a booth. All food vendors must provide samples of either food or drink. The event will be two hours.
McCormick said last year there were 650 in attendance. She added that most vendors have done a good job judging how much food to bring.
She sees it as a great way for restaurants and others to highlight their food. It can bring the vendors new business.
It is also a chance for diners to try foods or vendors they have never tried before.
"It is great for both attendees and food vendors," McCormick said.
Along with the food vendors, there will be a variety of nonprofit organization booths set up in the lobby along the front and side of the center. There is no charge for non-profit booths.
McCormick said this will give area nonprofits the chance to educate the community about what they do. She expects to have 25 booths.
"It was a good way to make connections for non-profits," she said.
Along with Everett Chevrolet, the sponsors for the event are Malvern National Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, McCauley Services, Smith Benton Funeral Home, Jones Glass and Big Red Stores.
During the event, attendees can visit booths for each sponsor to get the back of their ticket stamped. When the ticket is filled, they can turn it in for the chance to win door prizes.
"Everyone loves door prizes," McCormick said.
She added the game is a great way to ensure everyone checks out the whole room.
McCormick said Savor the Flavor is a fun, family friendly event with a relaxed atmosphere for people to enjoy a night out.
Tickets are $15 for adults in advance or $20 at the door or $125 for 10 advance tickets. Tickets are $5 each for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children ages 4 and under.
McCormick said advance tickets can be purchased through 2 p.m. the day of at the Chamber or by calling 501-860-7002. they can also be purchased at www.bentonchamber.com.
"Everyone come on over and enjoy a good meal," McCormick said.