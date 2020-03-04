A margin of 47 votes separated Clay Ford and Brent Standridge on Tuesday in the race for Saline County district judge for Division 1.
Ford came out on top, capturing 51 percent of the vote (1,194 votes).
As of press time, Ford could not be reached for comment.
However, he took to Facebook and thanked his family, friends and supporters following the victory.
For Standridge, he said he was proud of the race he ran.
"I am proud of our campaign," he said. "We started last summer and it was a family effort. Of course, we had a lot of friends helping us too.
"It is disappointing when you don't attain your goal, but that is part of it when you set out to do something like this. You know there is a chance you are not going to come out on top. But I have no regrets as far as making the effort, even though it wasn't the result that we obviously wanted. It is never fun to lose, but that is a part of life and we pick up and go from here."
Standridge ran for Saline County District Judge Division 2 in 2012, losing to Judge Stephanie Casady. In 2008, Standridge lost to former Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister in quest for the Division 1 seat.
Standridge will continue serving and focusing on his duty as managing public defender for the county.