One CAMCAC interviewer is celebrating five years helping children who have faced abuse and neglect.
Forensic Interviewer Morgan Sprinkles started out with Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center's Mena location before moving to the Benton location when it opened in 2018. She has been serving the children of Saline County and surrounding areas ever since.
"We are a completely neutral agency," Sprinkles said.
Her job is not to get to a specific result but to let a child tell their story in a safe way.
When a case of abuse or neglect is reported and referred to CAMCAC, she or another interviewer sits down with the child in a room while members of law enforcement and others on the case watch through a camera from another room.
She starts by building rapport with the child. She ask them to talk about things they enjoy talking about before moving into why the child is at CAMCAC. If they know, she starts discussing it. If not, she starts her screening, though she screens all children for all forms of abuse because she said if they have faced one they may have faced more than one.
She asks open ended questions to get the child to tell her about the incident.
"The ultimate point is for us to provide children the opportunity to talk in a safe environment," Sprinkles said.
After talking to the child about their experience, Sprinkles seeks to bring them back to a neutral state by going back to topics the child wants to talk about.
Sprinkles is from the town of Colt. She received a bachelors in psychology at Henderson State University. After graduation, she worked at the Department of Human Services where she realized she preferred working with children.
"I found that my passion was working with children," she said.
She was looking for a job around Hot Springs. She found the forensic interviewer role and took it even though she would be in Mena at first.
She went through 40 hours of training to learn about interviewing children and what tools to use. She and other interviewers critiqued each other in their interviews.
Now, she and other interviewers meet four times a year to go over interviews and critique each other to help them all become better.
"It is a real learning experience," Sprinkles said.
She said she works with a good team that comes together to decompress after a difficult case. She talks through cases with the advocate assigned to the case.
She is happy to be able to be able to be someone a child can be comfortable sharing their story with.
She said often a child is more comfortable telling a stranger because they do not want to upset their parents.
CAMCAC in Benton does one to 15 interviews a week based on the need. Sprinkles has done 1,028 interviews over five years.
She said when a child discloses abuse its usually the "tip of the iceberg" because they want to see if someone will believe them. They worry about their lives being disrupted.
Sprinkles said even if a parent is the abuser, the child still sees them as their parent.
One of her roles is to testify as an expert at trial. She does not discuss what a child says during an interview, but she does talk about the dynamics of abuse and why a child who is abused may recant their statement,
She discussed the two types of disclosure about abuse or neglect. The first is accidental, such as when someone sees the abuse occurring. The second is purposeful disclosure, where they tell a trusted adult.
Sprinkles office is full of art children create during breaks in the interview.
Whether a child discloses or not during an interview, CAMCAC offers all the children it serves the same free services, such as helping families find resources, advocating for them and even mental health therapy until they are 18. Sprinkles said sometimes a child may need to come back if they later a dealing with an issue related to their abuse.
Sprinkles said if a child discloses adults should be supportive. They should not start questioning the child but call and make a report.