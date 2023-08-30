A former Bauxite police officer was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with charges possession of a controlled substance and illegally recording his chief’s office after a search warrant was conducted on the suspect’s house.
Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
Destin Davis
