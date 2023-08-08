Former Benton resident ‘Cactus’ Vick topic of Saline County Historic Society presentation

If you were ever a member of the Straight Shooter Club, then you probably remember Volmer “Cactus” Vick, one of Arkansas’s first radio and television personalities in the post World War II era.
“The Cactus Vick Story” will be the program at the Saline County History & Heritage Society which will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 123 North Market Street in downtown Benton. The program will be presented by his daughter, Angela Vick Hall.
Vick was a combination of magician, ventriloquist, comedian, preacher, and cowboy, acording to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Vick’s three-decade-long career began on a local radio station in the late 1940s. He made thousands of appearances, in character, while working in Little Rock as spokesperson for the Finkbeiner Meat Packing Company, makers of Arkansas Maid Wieners, and for the Continental Baking Company, makers of Wonder Bread
Cactus Vick was a resident of Benton in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s who had a TV show on KARK-TV in Little Rock in the 50s and 60s. His show was for children and taught good manners and values, Steve Perdue, president of the Saline County History & Heritage Society stated in an email Friday.
“Volmer was very involved in the Benton and Saline County community,” Perdue said.
Vick was born on a plantation at Varner in Lincoln County in 1911. His father, K. P. Vick, had a general store there before he died, leaving Vick, the oldest of three children, to help his mother, Berta Mae Vick, support the family. He began selling peanuts, on the street, in the town of England in Lonoke County when he was 15 years old. He graduated as president of his senior class at England High School in May 1930.
On March 17, 1935, he married Charlene Smith; they had a son and a daughter. Because work was difficult to find, Vick had many jobs as a young father, selling aluminum wares and insurance. He later used a peddling truck to sell groceries. Vick then worked as sales manager and assistant produce buyer at a Kroger grocery store on West Capitol Avenue in Little Rock, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.
Vick’s entertainment career began in the late 1940s with a radio show called The Safety-First Pals, in which Vick entertained and informed children as a toothless hillbilly named Uncle Arky. In 1954–1955, he used his comedic talents on Teentime Jamboree on KARK-TV.
His career path changed after Vick entered a radio talent contest called Major Bowes’s Amateur Hour doing humorous impressions. Vick did not win the contest, but KGHI radio producer Dale Hart noticed Vick and in 1954, when Hart was program manager at KARK television in Little Rock, he offered Vick the opportunity to put his talents to use with his own western-themed variety show. Vick accepted, and “Cactus” Vick’s Six Gun Theatre debuted on the air in 1955.
“Vick would take his carousel to children’s birthday parties and perform with puppets and balloons. He often would make birthday cakes out of Hostess cupcakes. He would also give out little red Bibles and ‘Square Shooter’ cards to children,” Perdue said. “So, if you were a member of the Square Shooter Club, bring your card and come to the program.”