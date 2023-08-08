Former Benton resident ‘Cactus’ Vick topic of Saline County Historic Society presentation

Volmer “Cactus” Vick (at right) was a Benton resident and TV personality in the1950s who hosted a show called Six Gun Theatre on KARK which debuted in 1955.

 Special to The Saline Courier

If you were ever a member of the Straight Shooter Club, then you probably remember Volmer “Cactus” Vick, one of Arkansas’s first radio and television personalities in the post World War II era. 