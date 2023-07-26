Heather Hare, former teacher at Bryant School District, is back in jail in connection with felony charges for sexual assault in the first degree.
featured
Former Bryant teacher back in jail
Tags
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Black Sox stay alive, hold on vs. Sheridan
- Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
- Mark Lowery, Arkansas treasurer and former legislator who sponsored voter ID law, has died at age 66
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- 51st Annual Literary Conference held in Benton
- Sox fall hard to open bracket play
- Bryant School Board hears financing options for solar plant
- Bridgestone donates new van to Bryant Boys & Girls Club
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year
- JPs OK resolution to utilize federal funds for roundabout
- Director: Bryant parks face uncertain future
- BNPD hires peer recovery specialist to help with substance abuse
- New committee seeks internet for all
- 51st Annual Literary Conference held in Benton
- Bridgestone donates new van to Bryant Boys & Girls Club
- Summerwood Sports in full effect
- Black Sox down A’s to start state
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.