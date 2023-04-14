A teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has surrendered herself to the Bryant Police Department.
featured
Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Hornets fall in another close one
- Bryant soccer swept, stops streaks
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Panthers handle Wolves on the road
- Bauxite keeps pace in South
- Benton soccer splits in El Dorado
- Bryant snaps skid, cuts down Lady Cats
- King’s two homers, six RBIs enough for Lady Miners
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
- Retired Benton doctor to release new book, host launch event
- Bryant High teacher accused of inappropriate conduct, Bryant PD investigating
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- ARDOT shares update on I-30 roadwork
- Shoppach earns big honor for Benton
- Panthers sweep Rams, dad gets best of son
- Master Gardeners to host annual plant sale
- Bryant soccer snags 3rd straight Central sweep
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.