Libby and Eric Morris of Bryant have love to spare.
The Morrises are parents to eight children, two of whom are foster kids. Over the past three years, the Morrises have fostered just over 20 children in their home.
“We feel like God has given us a lot. He’s really blessed us and we should give back,” said Libby.
Libby is a full-time mom who spends most of her days taking kids to various appointments and making time to be a full-time medical student. Her husband, Eric, is first and foremost a devoted dad, but for employment, he is the acting director of development at Dave & Buster’s.
May is Foster Care Month, which shines a light on the need for foster parents and support for children in foster care. According to the Arkansas House of Representatives, there are more than 4,600 children in foster care in Arkansas alone.
Saline County, however, is one of the top counties for fostering.
Eric and Libby’s children currently range between the ages of 3 and 17. The Morrises have fostered and cared for children for periods from a week up to officially adopting them. One of the many programs they have worked with is Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a group of volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in foster care.
CASA is an organization of trained volunteers who represent the best interests of abused and neglected kids in foster care. CASA Saline County is only one of 24 CASA branches in the state and nearly 1,000 branches across the country.
Their mission, according to SalineCounty.org., is to “represent the best interest of abused, neglected and dependent children in court while seeking a safe, permanent home as soon as possible.”
“They get to know the child in the home, the foster parents and the biological parents, and they advocate to the judge what they think is best for that child,” said Libby.
While foster care is meant to provide temporary care for these children until they can be reunited with their families or find a permanent home, the reality is that many children spend years in the system. This is where families like the Morrises can come in and provide a loving and stable environment for these children during a time of uncertainty.
“Our goal is to show them that they are loved and wanted,” Libby emphasized time and time again. “When a child comes into our home, they are our child.”
The Morrises stressed the importance of being part of a community that can not only support you but empathize with you, which they have found in their home church, New Life Baptist and with CASA.
“I really love fostering agencies because that creates part of your village that’s there to support you and help out,” said Libby.
Fostering can be challenging, but the Morrises emphasize the good that comes from it.
“The whole point of fostering is to give them a safe place to live until they find some normalcy in their life. But it’s not just a safe place to live, it’s a family. We’ve become very close,” said Eric. “It’s been an amazing three years, and probably many more to come.”
When asked what she wanted most for Mother’s Day, Libby was at a loss, but Eric knew immediately.
“She’d like a babysitter,” he said. Babysitting for a couple of hours or simply stopping by with a meal can be a huge deal, especially for a mother cooking for kids. “The biggest thing is getting some support where we can go out, and just have some time,” said Eric, and Libby agreed.
For those who are interested, there are many ways to get involved with foster care.
The Morrises recommend potential foster parents can get started by going through the DHS or a private agency like Second Chance Youth Ranch, which specializes in finding homes for siblings and children in need of therapeutic services.
For those who are interested in supporting, but who are not ready to commit to a long-term placement, there are other options. Respite workers provide short-term care–such as a day or two–allowing the long-term foster parents a break, and there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer, donate and raise awareness.
For more information, follow the Second Chance Youth Ranch and CASA pages on Facebook to keep up with their community efforts.