The Healthy Connections Free CVOID-19 Testing Pop-up tour continues with a stop in Benton on Wednesday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the River Center parking lot.
No insurance will be collected and patients will not even have to get out of their car.
Through the first four tour stops, hundreds of people have been tested. Additional stops have already been scheduled throughout Arkansas. See the complete schedule at www.GetTestedFree.com.
This test is a nasal swab but it’s not the more painful version people were getting tested with weeks ago. Most patients report only mild discomfort with this COVID-19 test.
These pop-up testing sites are testing people 18 and older with or without symptoms and those under 18 with symptoms. Patients can also be tested in any Healthy Connections clinic both for COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibodies. Call 888-710-8220 for clinic appointments at locations in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Mount Ida, Mena and De Queen.
Visit www.healthy-connections.org to find the nearest location.
Healthy Connections clinics are open, safe, healthy and here for the communities they serve. The Healthy Connections community health network is a federally qualified health center. Healthy Connections and Evolve Behavioral Health both accept Medicaid, ARKids 1st, Medicare and most private health insurance.
There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Medicaid patients may be required to switch their primary care provider to Healthy Connections before they can be seen. Learn more about Healthy Connections at www.healthy-connections.org.