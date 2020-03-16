With every school across the state shut down for the next few weeks due to COVID-19, many students face the issue of being without internet access in order to complete class assignments during AMI days.
However, there are a number of free resources available to those students, including:
• Two months of free internet access from Comcast (effective Monday). More information at www.internetessentials.com. • Charter Communications will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with Kindergarten though 12th-grade students and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. More information available on the Charter website. • All Xfinity and Spectrum/Charter Wi-Fi hotspots are free and unlimited for the next 60 days. Any business that uses Xfinity or Spectrum is now an open free hotspot for public use. • Connect to the network name "xfinitywifi" or "Spectrum WiFi" or "CableWiFi." Once connected the user should be able to open a web browser and accept the agreement to use the WiFi responsibly.
For more on Spectrum, visit www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots.
For more regarding Xfinity, visit wifi.xfinity.com/.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that schools are expected to resume normal classes following spring break. He also announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 had risen to 22 since the weekend. Only one case is linked to Saline County at this time.