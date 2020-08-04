The Humane Society of Saline County is holding a free pet food distribution event on Wednesday.
The HSSC will act as a distribution hub for those struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic that need food to care for their pets. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the HSSC located at 7600 Bauxite Hwy in Bauxite.
“We are so lucky to have been able to partner with GreaterGood.org and Chewy to provide this food for people in their time of need," said HSSC director Ann Sanders. " We want to be able to help people keep their pets during these difficult times."
The HSSC also added that is is grateful for the support of a number of individuals, groups and organizations that have made the giveaway possible including Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, Justice of the Peace Tammy Schmidt, the Saline County Road Department, Arkansas Department of Corrections Benton Unit, Amanda Sanders, Brad Wallace and numerous other shelter volunteers.
"Without all these people working together, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service to the citizens in need," the HSSC said.
Volunteers will be on the parking lot to load the food for those who attend. The HSSC will have a small form for those picking up food to fill out so that they can see how many pets they have and if they have any other services, they might need assistance with, such as low cost spay/neuter or shots.
To help the line move quicker, people can print the form from the HSSC Facebook page and bring it already filled out.
"If they can’t print it, we will have some available for them to fill out at the pet pantry," the HSSC said. "This local distribution of pet food is part of multi-million-dollar nationwide donation effort that GreaterGood.org is executing to help the pet communities across the U.S. impacted most by the corona virus outbreak. We received a large 18-wheeler from Chewy.com of bags of various brands of pet food that the bags were damaged in shipping. To make sure the line doesn’t back up into the road, we ask that people only make a right turn into our parking lot and when leaving our parking lot."
The HSSC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is run 100% on donations. Those wishing to donate to the HSSC can contact them at 501-557-5518 for more information.