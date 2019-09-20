With games for children, hay rides, a polka band and German food, Friends in Christ Lutheran Church plans for Oktoberfest to be family fun event for the community.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church, 4305 Arkansas 5 N. in Bryant.
"Oktoberfest is a day of family fun for people of all ages," said Pastor Emil Woerner.
He said while there is plenty to do for children, many seniors like to sit and listen to the live polka band that is scheduled to play throughout the day.
The event is free to attend. The church only asks that people bring either a new item to donate to the Kids Closet or make a financial donation.
The Kids Closet, a partnership of the church and the Bryant Rotary Club, is housed on the church property and supplies clothing and shoes for school age children in need. The church and Club are currently working to expand the closet to not only serve more school age children, but be able to provide clothes and items for babies and toddlers.
Members of the Bryant Rotary Club will be on hand to give tours of the closet and show visitors where the expansion will take place.
"They can see where we are starting to expand," Woerner said.
According to Woerner, the church celebrates Oktoberfest because of the Lutheran Church's origins in German, though it is now a worldwide denomination.
Those who attend will be able to enjoy a meal of bratwurst, German potato salad, made by one of the church members and sauerkraut. For children who may not enjoy the meal, there will also be hot dogs and chips.
There will be a dessert sale where diners can purchase whole desserts or by the slice. Pretzels will be available for purchase for $1.
Cotton candy and snow cones will be available at no cost.
The church plans to have more children's games this year than before. There will also be face painting, pumpkin decorating, inflatables and a hayride.
There will also be a cake walk.
"It is always packed. It's the biggest hit," Woerner said.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott will hold his monthly Coffee with the Mayor from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church before the fest starts.
"Come out and enjoy Coffee with the Mayor and stick around for Oktoberfest," Woerner said.
Woerner seeks Oktoberfest, and other community events the church holds, as a way to give back to the community. The church wants to serve the needs of the community and the people around it. It is seeking to be invested in the community.
"It is good for our church to go out and help others in need as Jesus called us to do," Woerner said.
He feels the fest is a great way for families or anyone in the community to kick off the fall season. He encourages anyone in the community to attend.