First United Methodist Church of Benton plans to distribute grocery bags of food to those in need from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, on the Sevier Street side of its campus.
Lead Pastor Ben Crismon said those picking up groceries can pull down Sevier Street to pick them up. The groceries will be grab-and-go.
"It is as simple as can be," Crismon said.
The church has long provided food for those who need it through programs such as its little blessings box and Monday night meals. It has also provided food to those who simply come in and ask.
"It is not a new thing for us to feed the hungry," he said.
Crimson sees sharing food as another way for the church to share God's love and fulfill his mission to serve others.
Due to COVID-19, the church has had to find a new way to help.
This is the second food distribution it has conducted. Crismon does not know if the church will be able to hold another next week. It depends on if the church can get the supplies to do so.
There are no restrictions on who can take groceries. They will be limited to one bag per vehicle.
The bags include a pasta, a pasta side, cans of meat, cans of vegetables, breakfast bars and pantry staples. All items are nonperishable.
The church has made up 151 bags from 2,500 pounds of food to give out to those who need it.
Crismon said they understand with school out and the struggles of the pandemic, many people need that extra help.
"We are glad and blessed to be able to help those in need," he said, adding he is glad to be part of a community that cares for the vulnerable.