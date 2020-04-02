First United Methodist Church in Benton plans to resume its Monday Night Meals starting April 6 at 6 p.m.
Pastor Ben Crismon said those needing food can pick up a boxed meal to-go on Monday evenings at the church's Sevier Street entrance.
"(It is) a free meal for anyone who is hungry in the community," Crismon said.
The church has been offering the Monday Night Meals for those who need it for two years. Before the virus shutdown began, it was a chance to gather and fellowship. Members would sit and talk to those who came for the meal.
When the coronavirus began, Crismon said the church canceled the meals to determine the best way to serve the community safely.
"We want to continue to feed the hungry," he said.
The meals will be cooked by members. Crismon said they will be implementing extra cleaning measures and wearing face masks.
On typical Monday nights, the church feeds anywhere from 30 to 50 people. For this first one back, Crismon expects 50 people.
All meals are first come, first served. The meals are limited to one per person. He said one person can't come and get several meals for other people.
The church plans to resume handing out grocery bags starting at 5 p.m. April 8. Crismon said the church had to restock what it gives.
The limit on groceries is one bag per vehicle and they will be given out first come, first served.
During the last grocery bag pickup, the church gave out 91 bags in 20 minutes.
Crismon said the church has always focused on feeding people because Jesus commanded it.
He views it as even more important now because of how many people have been laid off or are unable to work. He feels it is important for the church to show love.