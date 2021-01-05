Funeral service and visitation information has been released for Kayla Bubbus, a Bauxite sophomore double-sport athlete, who died due to injuries suffered during a vehicle accident Saturday.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Ashby Funeral Home, located at 108 W Narrowway St. in Benton.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Ashby Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Clay Ferrell.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Flat Bayou Cemetery in Altheimer.
Pallbearers will be Alex Cyr, Hunter Ferrell, Jeff Cyr, Jeremy McMillian, John Adams and Mason Cyr.
All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Clifford Bubbus (Pappy).
Kayla is survived by her parents, John and Lisa Bubbus; a sister, Kylie Bubbus; her paternal grandmother, Marilyn Bubbus (Memaw); her maternal grandparents, Tim and Debbie Provence (Papa T and Gammie); an aunt, Brandy (BeBe) and husband, Scooter Scruggs; an uncle, Lynnsee Provence; her great-grandparents, Elsie (Bud) and Jerry Willis; and many other extended family members and so many friends that are family.
Bubbus took part in volleyball and softball at Bauxite. She also was a member of the Little Rock Juniors Volley Ball Club 16s National.
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family during this difficult time.
A goal of $10,000 has already been surpassed with $12,550 being donated as of press time.
A number of donors have left kind words on the page as well.
"Heaven has gained an amazing little angel who will forever be missed. Thank you for your contagious smile," said Izzy Ragsdale.
The Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball Facebook page posted the following:
"Our hearts are broken this morning at the loss of one of our own Lady Miners. Kayla Bubbus was a sweet spirit, a true leader and an incomparable friend and teammate. She was taken from us far too soon,and she will always hold a special place in our hearts. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Details regarding the accident have not been released at this time.
More information will be reported regarding the accident as it becomes available.