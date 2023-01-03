Gas prices on the rise across state

Prices at the gas pumps have been on the rise in Arkansas, increasing an average of 17.9 cents per gallon last week in Little Rock, according to the website GasBuddy.
AAA reported the national average at $3.216 as of Monday Jan. 2.
According to the AAA website, the average price Arkansans were paying per gallon to start the new year was $2.846 for regular and $4.153 for diesel.
According to the AAA, the increase in prices is a result of crude oil price jumping to around $80.
Officials also added that the winter storm impacted fuel delivery across the country, KARK reported last week. The price increase may be short-lived as the winter weather comes to an end.
“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.
“While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023,” De Haan said. “Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”
Throughout the state, drivers in Desha County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $3.159. Drivers in Van Buren County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $2.724.
Though prices have jumped, drivers in Arkansas are paying the fourth lowest gas price in the county.
The AAA reported the average price per gallon at $2.826 in Saline County. In Pulaski County the average cost is $2.838/g and Garland County residents are paying $2.804/g on average. Perry County residents are paying $2.806/g, Hot Spring County residents pay $2.795 and $2.861 is the average price per gallon in Grant County.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 334 stations in Little Rock. Prices in Little Rock are 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Little Rock was priced at $2.46/g on Sunday, Jan. 1, while the most expensive was $3.15/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.32/g while the highest was $3.25/g, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g as of Monday, Jan. 2. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.