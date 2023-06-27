GCSO seeks help in fatal plane crash investigation

HOT SPRINGS — Garland County authorities are asking for help following a fatal plane crash that happened Monday morning on Lake Hamilton.
Two people were pulled from the water in Hot Springs on Monday, after the Cessna 177 Cardinal they were traveling in crashed into Lake Hamilton and sank beneath the surface.
The victims were later identified as Denise Jones, 23, who was transported from the scene and then flown to UAMS, and pilot Daniel Dale Jones, 49, “who was recovered unresponsive at the scene,” according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, who shared details with the public via social media.
“It has been confirmed that they were en route to the Hot Springs Airport and their last location is being investigated by the FAA as well as the reason for the distress call,” the department stated. Later officials reported that Jones had died in the accident. On Tuesday, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the crash investigation.
“The plane has been removed from Lake Hamilton and an investigation is being conducted by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board),” Deputy Courtney Kizer, public information officer for GCSO, stated in an email.
“We are asking for the public’s help!! Anyone that lives in the area of 161 Port Au Prince that has any type of external surveillance cameras, RING Door Bell cameras or audio recorders that may have caught the crash are asked to contact Sgt. Green with the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-3675,” Kizer said.
Local law enforcement and emergency services arrived to the scene near the 100 block of Port Au Prince Street, just off Lakeshore Drive, shortly after authorities received a call informing them of the incident at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
“Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Arkansas State Police and Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department all responded to the scene. Once on scene Hot Springs Fire Department, Lake Hamilton Fire Department, Piney Fire Department, Garland County Marine Patrol, Garland County Department of Emergency Management and Hot Springs Divers were all contacted and responded to the scene,” The sheriff’s office reported Monday.
“Once on scene, contact was made with a female occupant of the air plane who was recovered and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Divers with the Hot Springs Fire Department entered the lake and recovered a male passenger from the airplane who’s condition is unknown at this time.
“Authorities with the Hot Springs Airport responded to the scene and stated a call was made to the flight tower from the airplane that had been traveling from Kentucky requesting permission to land due to aircraft distress. Once the plane did not land at the airport 911 authorities were contact and were already in route to the location off Port Au Prince.”