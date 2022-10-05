Jesse Gibson is the Democratic Party’s nominee for the attorney general’s office in this year’s upcoming election. He is also the two-time defending champion of the Hope Watermelon Eating contest. Gibson will go to head to head with the Republican nominee, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin. Gibson made a campaign stop in Benton last week.
A lifelong Arkansan, Gibson was born in Harrison and graduated from high school in Lead Hill, which has a population of 274 people.
Gibson received his undergrad in economics from the University of Arkansas and then earned his J.D. at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and has been practicing law for over 20 years.
“It’s rewarding in a lot of ways. I think leaving the bigger corporate area like I was in for the first three years and doing what I’ve been doing for the last 21 has been a great move for me,” said Gibson.
Gibson specializes in personal injury, civil litigation and medical negligence cases.
“It’s been rewarding and it’s allowed me to seek justice for individuals,” he said.
Gibson served as the president of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association in 2018 and 2019. He’s also a member of the board of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association.
Gibson first ran for office about 20 years ago when he ran for state representative, but lost a four-person contested primary. His run for attorney general, however, is his first time leading a statewide campaign.
He said his decision to run for the office has been a natural progression.
“From seeking justice on an everyday basis one person at a time, getting involved in public policy, issue advocacy, tort reform, access to justice. Then morphing that into a desire for wanting to help people who have suffered the same losses as the people I have dealt with on a daily basis. It’s a real natural progression and I do think that the Attorney General’s office is one that perhaps has the greatest opportunity to affect the most people’s lives in Arkansas,” said Gibson on why he decided to run.
He added he thinks the office has a fertile breeding ground for doing good things with people.
Gibson said he thinks politics has ran the office for the last eight years and that’s something he wants to change.
“When I go around Arkansas people are fed up with, they see right through it,” he added.
Gibson said he thinks the straw that broke the camel’s back in Arkansas was when Attorney General Leslie Rutledge used state money to challenge election results in other states.
“It didn’t make much sense then and it makes even less sense now,” he said.
The candidate said the one issue that seems to come up a lot when visiting with constituents was the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
He said he keeps hearing about people’s concerns with the trigger law, especially in cases of rape or incest.
“I think that’s something that can differentiate me from my opponent Tim Griffin. This horrible trigger law that we have has generated a lot of anger and angst across the state. It passed out of his Senate so fast it left a vapor trail,” said Gibson.
Gibson described this as more examples of politics and said that those who passed the law never believed the Supreme Court would take the action they did.
Gibson added that another issue he keeps hearing about from voters is the usage of taxpayer funds of political ads. He said both parties are guilty of it.
“Our current attorney general and past have run ads that, in my opinion, were public service announcements in name only,” he said.
Gibson suggested that 90 days prior to elections, a moratorium be placed on those ads with the exception of legitimate public emergencies.
He also spoke on the distrust voters have of politicians and government institutions, saying that trust needs to be rebuilt.
The general election is set for Nov. 8.