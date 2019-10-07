The Glen Rose Beta Club is selling Pink Out T-shirts for people to wear during the Oct. 25 football game against Perryville High School to raise money for Genesis Cancer Center in Hot Springs for its Our Promise Cancer Resources.
"Cancer touches everybody," said Beta Club Sponsor Lisa Byrd, adding everyone knows someone who has survived or lost their life to cancer.
She got the idea for the shirts because it was something she did at her previous school. She had seen how many people wear pink during October for breast cancer awareness.
"We can do some good here," she said.
At the previous school, the shirts idea went over well.
She asked the Glen Rose art teacher to recommend a student to design the shirt. The teacher suggested Colby Steed, who is the kicker on the Glen Rose football team. Byrd said Steed is a talented artist who hopes to make a career with his skills.
Byrd told Steed her ideas and the two went back and forth until Steed had created the design that is on the shirts.
Greg Tiller, a Glen Rose man who owns His Designs Screen Printing, is printing all the shirts. Some shirts have already been delivered, but more are being made.
Byrd said as they have delivered shirts, other students have seen them and wanted their own.
Shirts are $10 each and will be sold until no more are available.
"Every shirt we sale we get to give away more money," she said.
Byrd has had survivors ask to have "survivor" put on their shirts. She said she is happy to do so for free.
Byrd sees wearing the shirts as a way to support those who are battling cancer.
During the halftime show of the game, Bryd will present a check for the proceeds to Lesia Gill Landers, administrator of Genesis Cancer Center. Byrd will also thank the supporters for their help raising the funds.
Byrd hopes to raise $1,000 for Genesis' Our Promise Resources.
Our Promise Cancer Resources provides financial assistance to patients so "they can focus on making cancer a memory," Landers said in a statement.
It was started by Genesis doctors close to 10 years ago. It helps with gas cards and utility and mortgage payments.
Byrd would like to make Pink Out an annual event and sell shirts.
Along with the shirts, Byrd said other groups plan to get involved, including the cheerleaders who will have pink pom-poms.
She likes that this fundraiser shows the students they do not have to do something big to do something good.
Anyone interested in purchasing a T-shirt can call Glen Rose's central office or email lbyrd@grbeavers.com.