Glitz & Garland will be in full swing Nov. 3 through 5 at the Benton Event Center for holiday shopping from a variety of vendors under one roof.
"It is a kick-off for the Christmas season," said Director of Events for the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce Amy McCormick. "It is the premier shopping event in Saline County."
Glitz & Garland is put on each year by a partnership of the Chamber and Saline Health Foundation and benefits both organizations.
McCormick said this year there will be 58 vendors with 80 booths.
They have a diverse group of vendors scheduled including boutiques, shoes, costume and fine jewelry, decor, gift items, skin care and children's items.
The first night of Glitz & Garland is a special shopping event, Girls Night Out, from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3. Only a limited number of tickets are being sold for it.
Shoppers will get a gourmet Mexican buffet, made by Gina's Catering, and both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
McCormick said this event gives those who attend the first chance at shopping the merchandise with a limited number of other shoppers.
Girls Night Out is sponsored by Dilliards. They will be offering giveaways and demonstrations during the evening.
Tickets are $30 for Girls Night Out and can be purchased at www.glitzandgarland.com or from the Chamber or the Foundation offices.
Regular shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Entry those two days is $5 and can be purchased at the door.
McCormick said shoppers can get their Christmas gifts and something for themselves.
Throughout both days they will be giving out door prizes from the vendors. Shoppers who spend $100 total can be entered for the drawings for every $100 spent.
The Glitz and Garland vehicle giveaway is back at the event. The vehicle, donated by Everett Buick GMC, is a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Pro. Only 500 tickets are being sold at $100 each. McCormick said they are close to selling out.
On Nov. 4, the 10 finalists' names will be drawn and they will be notified. At 5 p.m, Nov. 5 at the event center, the finalists will draw for keys and try to start the truck. The person with the key that starts the truck will drive it home.
Tickets can only be purchased in person at the Chamber office or Foundation office.
McCormick said the two organizations are thankful for Everett for once again providing the vehicle.
She said they have been telling the Chamber how excited they are for this year's shopping event.