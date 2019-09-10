Civitan Services is holding the area's first night golf tournament with its upcoming Glow Ball Golf Tournament set Thursday at Longhills Golf Club.
"Glow Ball is a fun twist on a traditional golf tournament," said Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson. "We wanted to do something with a little novelty."
Registration and dinner is set to begin at 7 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m., the shotgun start for the four-person scramble will tee off, though Wilkerson said if all the players are ready to go at 8 p.m. there is a chance it could start early.
Wilkerson assures that Glow Ball is not replacing Civitan's annual traditional golf tournament. There was room in Civitan's schedule for another event so the organization decided to give night golf a try. If it is successful, Wilkerson plans to add it to the yearly schedule.
Wilkerson believes this tournament will bring out supporters who may not have been able to or wanted to take part in the normal tournament. She added Glow Ball is "new, different and exciting."
So far, 16 teams and three individuals have signed up to play. The tournament can have up to 22 total teams. Wilkerson is hopeful Glow Ball will sell out.
Teams will be divided into two flights. One flight will play the front nine and the other will play the back nine. Wilkerson said the first- and second-place teams from each flight will receive glow trophies.
There will also be awards handed out for the most golf balls lost and the most golf balls in any of the water hazards.
There will also be longest putt and closest to the pin contests. Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics will be giving a box of Callaway golf balls to each player on the team that gets closest to the pin.
Dinner will be grilled by First Security Bank on the Teal Grill.
"We are super grateful to them for that," Wilkerson said.
She is also grateful for Longhills, the course where the tournament will be held.
Golden Eagle will be the beverage sponsor. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available.
Each player will receive goody bag, including a draw string bag, glow golf T-shirt, glow-in-the-dark Civitan golf towel and a LED glow-in-the-dark ball to use for play. Additional glow-in-the dark balls will be available for purchase for $5 each.
Civitan will also give out glow necklaces.
Wilkerson said there will be lights on the tees, flags and along the course.
Players will also be able to purchase up to two mulligans each for $5 a piece.
Wilkerson views the tournament as another way to share with the community about the things the men, women and children with developmental disabilities in Saline County who use Civitan's services do every day.
Because of fundraisers like this, Wilkerson said Civitan cannot only cover the expenses not covered by Medicaid, but can also take clients at no cost who cannot get Medicaid or use private insurance. She added many other places like Civitan are unable to take the uninsured, but through fundraisers and the generosity of the community, Civitan is not limited.
The Glow Ball sponsors are Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics and Bryant Family Pharmacy.
Wilkerson said she is still taking additional sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring can sign up through the registration link.
Wilkerson said hole sponsors receive a two-for-one deal because they get a hole on each flight.
The cost to play is $200 per team or $60 for an individual. Players can sign up through the link on the Facebook event or at www.bidpal.net/csnight golf.