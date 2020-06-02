The Arkansas Heart Association has moved its annual Go Red for Women event online.
It will be a webinar held through Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. June 12.
"We will still have the spirit and elements of our program while safely in our own homes," Rebecca Buerkle, director of communications said, adding the health and safety of the guests is the top priority.
The Facebook event details say AHA is working to provide reliable science based information to those with cardiovascular conditions. Nearly half of all women in the United States age 20 and older have some form of cardiovascular disease.
"Go Red for Women has been wonderful to educate people about heart disease, the number one killer of women," Buerkle said.
The week before the event will be Week of Wellness beginning June 8, sponsored by Saline Memorial Hospital. Each day the Association will hold a different wellness mini-event or video.
That Monday will feature The Saline Heart Group discussing heart health.
Tuesday will feature Tenenbaum Foundation and the Arkansas Beef Council. They will share a recipe, discuss tips for choosing a healthy cut of beef and cooking tips.
Wednesday will be on stress busting and how to manage stress. That day will be led by the Saline Memorial Health Clinic.
Thursday, The Saline Weight Loss Center will discuss maintaining a healthy weight.
Also that Monday, the online auction will kick off. It will be open to anyone, even if they don't plan to join the webinar. Bidding will be open all week.
"We have some great pieces up for grabs," Buerkle said.
The items include a Gulf Shores getaway and even some men's items in time for Father's Day such as a custom shirt and chain saw.
Bid details and previews of the items will be on the Arkansas Health Association Facebook page. The auction is sponsored by Arvest Bank.
Buerkle believes now in the time of COVID-19, the AHA mission is even more vital because those with heart conditions are at a greater risk from the virus.
Even though the event will be online, Buerkle said the program will remain the same. AHA will still tell the stories of eight women from the survivor gallery, including featuring a 5-year-old named Miracle on a video.
Katie Lean, chief nursing officer for Saline Memorial, is the event chair this year and a member of the survivor gallery.
The event will include a health panel discussion.
The featured guest speaker will be Becky Comet, a season 12 contestant on "The Biggest Loser," who will share her story. She lost close to 70 pounds on the show. Buerkle said Comet's story ties in with AHA's mission.
She added it is a fight to protect mothers, sisters and friends.
All participants are encouraged to wear red, take selfies and post them online, tagging AHA.
"We want to see all that red," Buerkle said.
The national sponsor for the Go Red for Women is CVS Health. The Central Arkansas sponsors are Saline Memorial Hospital, Tenenbaum Foundation, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Arkansas Beef Council, Arkansas Life, B98.5 Radio in Little Rock and THV11.
Tickets can be purchased through the link on the event Facebook page or www.centralargored.heart.org. They cost $200 each.
Buerkle is sad that the event will not be an in-person gathering.
"I am excited to everyone celebrate survivors and make strides against the number one killer of women," she said.