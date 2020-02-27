Cardiovascular disease is the greatest threat to women's health, according the American Heart Association.
To raise awareness about the disease, the association will host the annual Go Red for Women luncheon this year at the Benton Event Center from noon to 1 p.m.
Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. There will be a silent auction and health expo before the lunch.
"Go Red for Women is a national campaign to increase awareness of heart disease and also to inspire women to take charge of their heart health,"said Event Chair Katie Lea.
For the last 16 years, the lunch has been held in Little Rock. Saline Health System is the signature sponsor. As it is supposed to be a Central Arkansas event, they felt Benton was a good location for it. Lea said the Benton Event Center also has more space than the previous location which means more people can attend.
Lea said the lunch is an opportunity to talk, raise awareness and educate the public.
The expo before the lunch will focus on health education. Lea said it will be an opportunity to educate women on how they can reduce their heart risk. Plus, it will show what the community has to offer women. It won't only be Saline Health Systems vendors.
It will be set up in the event center's lobby.
The organizers are still working to secure vendors for the expo. Any business or organization interested in participating can contact Anna Ruth Douglass by emailing annaruth.douglass@heart.org or calling 501-707-6599.
The silent auction will feature donations from businesses and individuals such as a massage. Anyone who would like to donate an item can contact Douglass.
The lunch will be catered by Vibrant Occasions Catering. It will be a slow roasted black angus roast beef sandwich, hickory smoked chicken salad and tortellini salad along with strawberry cheesecake shooters.
Becky Comet, who competed on Season 12 of "The Biggest Loser," will be the lunch's speaker. Lea said she will talk about heart initiatives and her personal transformation.
The Survivor Gallery will also be on display. Lea expects some of the eight survivors to be on hand. The gallery is made up of seven heart survivors and one stroke survivor. Lea was chosen for this year's gallery.
"I am honored to be able to share my story," said Lea, who was born with a congenital heart disease. "I hope my story can bring awareness and can empower other women to become more aware and help us all fight heart disease."
The featured survivor will be Miracle Diaz, one of two child survivors in the gallery. Her story will be shown in a video which will be played at the event.
"Each story is different," Lea said, adding that it shows how different heart disease can be for each person.
Along with Saline Health Systems, the sponsors for the lunch are Tenebaum Foundation, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Arkansas Beef Council, Arkansas Life and B98.5 Radio. CVS Health is the national sponsor for Go Red For Women.
During the event, supporters will have an opportunity to donate.
Tickets for the lunch are $200 each or $2,000 for a table of 10.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Douglass or online at www.centralargored.heart.org.