Out of an abundance of caution, the American Heart Association - Arkansas is postponing the Go Red for Women Luncheon that was scheduled for Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.
"Our highest concern is the safety of our guests," said Executive Director Joyce Taylor.
The postponement is due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Taylor said the Association plans to release the new date for the event as soon as the details are finalized.
She added that the Association is a science-based organization that focusses on the health of the community so it only made sense to take the Center for Disease Control's advice and reschedule the fundraiser.
"Go Red for Women is a national campaign to increase awareness of heart disease and also to inspire women to take charge of their heart health,"said Event Chair Katie Lea.
This is the first year for the event to be held in Saline County. Saline Health Systems is the signature sponsor and Lea is the hospital's chief nursing officer.
The move to the Benton Event Center gives the event more space.
Lea said the event is meant to raise public awareness, provide opportunities to discuss women's heart health and raise funds for the organization.
Taylor said the Association has been excited for the event and the new location.
"It was not an easy decision, especially due to the commitment and all the work our volunteers have done," she said, adding there is so much uncertainty.
Anyone wishing to support the organization or the rescheduled event can call 501-707-6600 to speak with an Association representative and learn more.
Taylor said those who purchased tickets for the lunch can still use their tickets for the new date. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets to attend the new date can visit www.centralargored.heart.org.
The community is encouraged to join the association for the lunch on the new date.