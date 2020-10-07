The Junior Auxiliary of Saline County will hold the 11th annual Putt the Kids First Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.
Registration and lunch will begin at noon. The shotgun start for the four-person scramble will be 1 p.m.
Lunch will be provided by Malvern National Bank.
Along with Remphrey, the event co-chairs are Megan McLendon and Casey Ulner.
For 2020-21, JA has eight projects for children in Saline County,
JA on Call, Blessings, scholarship, Empower, Sports Swap Shop, Breakfast with Santa, Community Outreach and Family Matters.
Due to COVID-19, JA is taking precautions to keep participants safe during its tournament. The organization has limited the number of spots available to keep all the teams spaced apart.
Instead of a walk-up check in, players will do a drive-through check in.
This year's goody bags will feature koozies, a coupon worth $10 off at Edwin Watts, and a gift card to L'Avenir Medspa and cookies. Beverages will be available during the event.
The hole contests will include closest to the pin, men's putt and longest drive with prizes for each. Games packages will be available for purchase as well.
The first, second and third place teams will also win prizes. First place will take home four Cleveland RTX Tour Satin Wedges. Prizes to be determined for second and third place.
Sponsorship packages are still available.
The cost to play is $125 per player or $425 per team.
To register or sponsor, call or email Remphrey at 479-747-7791 or dremphrey@yahoo.com. They are also available at www.jasalinecounty.org.