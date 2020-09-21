Organizers hope to raise even more funds to support local children during the second Charity for Children Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at Longhills Golf Course.
Tee time for the four-person scramble is 1 p.m. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
Former Benton Mayor David Mattingly and Benton City Council Member Jeff Hamm, a PGA golf professional, put together the event to raise funds for two of their favorite causes.
The tournament benefits the holiday food program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County and the Bryant Kids Closet, run by Friends in Christ Lutheran Church and the Bryant Rotary Club.
"That is where our hearts are," Mattingly said.
These causes ensure children are fed and clothed.
Last year, each of the causes received $5,000. Mattingly and Hamm hope to give at least $6,000 to each this year.
Mattingly said the pair love golf and thought it would be the perfect way to raise funds.
Due to the pandemic, while there will be snacks in players' goody bags, there will not be a lunch served.
There will be a longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contest. The putting contest will feature special guest Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.
Since the event is outside, organizers are not requiring masks, but they must be worn if someone enters the pro shop.
Sponsors for the event are Ashley Homestore, Everett Buick GMC, Big Red Stores, The Jeff Mattingly Foundation, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, First Security, McClendon's, Bank OZK and Flowers and Home.
Tax deductible sponsorships are still available for $100.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in each division.
The cost to enter is $60 per person or $240 for a team and includes a cart. Mulligans will be $5 each.
Registration forms will be available at both Longhills and Hurricane Creek golf courses.
For questions or to receive a form, Hamm can be reached at 501-860-3057.