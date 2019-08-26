The Saline Health Foundation will hold its annual Swing Fore Saline golf tournament Sept. 12 and 13 at Hurricane Golf and Country Club in Bryant.
"We think it is a great opportunity for people to get out in the community, network, have a great time and know the money goes to the community to enhance lives," said Matt Brumley, executive director for the foundation.
The two-day tournament starts off with registration and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Saline Memorial Hospital's kitchen staff, which Brumley said "always does a fantastic job."
"Each year they really pull out the stops to provide first-class options," he said.
At the end of the round, there will also be heavy hors d'oeuvres for those who choose to hang around.
The first flight will tee off at 1:30 p.m. the first day. The next day flights will begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Brumley expects 70 teams to sign up to play so he has to spread them across three play times.
When players sign up, they can choose their preferred time.
"This is our 16th year," Brumley said.
In those 16 years, the tournament has helped fund the purchase of cardiac monitors for ambulances, renovations of the Saline Memorial Hospital main lobby and more than 25 patient care rooms and 70 scholarships totaling more than $90,000 to local students. The money raised also helped construct Saline Hospice House in Bryant.
Currently, the foundation is working to raise funds for the creation of the Wellness Park which is at the main entrance to the hospital campus, which Brumley said 170,000 cars pass by a day.
"That is big to us," he said.
Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded for each round. There will also be awards for games on the course including longest drive, closest to the pin and a putting contest. One ticket for the Glitz and Garland 2019 GMC Sierra drawing will be given to a player each round.
Brumley said some sponsors may also have contests at the various holes.
"They are unique opportunities to win great prizes," he said.
The gold level sponsors for the tournament are Everett Buick GMC and First Security Bank.
The event's silver level sponsors are The Saline Courier, Saline Memorial Volunteers, META, Arkansas Anesthesia Associated, Arkansas Pathology Associates, Crush Wine & Spirits, McCauley Services and Chry-Eyton Electric Inc.
The bronze sponsors are Radiology Associates P.A., Kindred Rehab, Matt Brumley, Arkansas Bone & Joint, Standard Business System, Malvern National Bank, Rivendell, Triple S. Alarm, Black, Corley, Owens & Hughes, P.A., Bank OZK, Middleton Heat & Air, Saline County Children's Dentistry, First Electric Cooperative and Baldwin & Shell.
The community partners are Jordan Woolbright, Kim Hammer, Clay Ford for District Judge, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Family Practice Associates, Arnold's Flooring America, Josh Farmer for Circuit Judge, The Gutierrez Group at UBS, Brent Houston for Circuit Judge, American Fire Protections Group and Johnson Control.
The foundation is still seeking additional sponsors for the tournament.
Sponsorships start at $200 and go up depending on what and individual or business chooses.
"We are raising funds for a good cause," Brumley said.
Sponsors and teams can visit www.salinehealthfoundation.org/swing-fore-saline/ to sign up. Players can also register the day they wish to play.
More information about the scholarship program can also be found on the website.
The cost to play is $600 per team of four. Players can purchase mulligans for $10 each or $40 for the team.
Each player will receive a golf shirt with their registration.
Brumley said players always tell him they feel the tournament is worth the time and investment because they can see the impact on the community.
For more information email teresa.sander@salinememorial.org or call 501-776-6746.