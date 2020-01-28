Longhills Golf Club will host Civitan Services second Glow Ball Golf Tournament starting at 5:30 p.m. March 13.
"The Glow Tournament is absolutely the most fun golf tournament I have participated in," said Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson.
Her husband had played in a similar tournament and suggested it to her. She took the idea to the administrators, who loved it. The first Glow Tournament was held in 2019.
Before that game, she said, many of the players had not played night golf before.
Players will play nine holes. They will be split into two flights, one on the front nine and one on the back.
Each player will get one glow in the dark golf ball with a T-shirt and goody bag. Wilkerson said last year it was cool to watch someone hit a ball and see it soar like a shooting star in the dark.
She enjoys listening to the players laughing and having a good time. She said she heard more laughter at last year's event than other golf tournaments.
Wilkerson said Glow Ball is played the same as daytime golf, but is not really traditional golf. Civitan gives out awards for the most balls lost in the water and most balls lost overall.
Registration and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. The shotgun start is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is a four-person scramble.
Civitan is still taking both teams and sponsors.
Players will be able to purchase two Mulligans for $5 each. They can purchase additional glow-in-the-dark balls for $5 each.
There will be glow sticks, flag sticks and illuminated balls at the tee boxes to help light the course, though Wilkerson said, players still won't be able to see like the day time.
"It is not your every day golf tournament," Wilkerson said.
She wants the event will have a party atmosphere. She hopes players have a great time with music and food while supporting Civitan's work with men, women and children with developmental disabilities in Saline County.
Civitan appreciates Longhills for letting them use the course.
"They love Civitan," Wilkerson said.
The tournament is $75 for an individual or $300 per a team of four.
To register to play or sponsor the event, follow the link on the Facebook event or call 501-776-0691.
"It is going to be a great nigh of great fun," Wilkerson said.