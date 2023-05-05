Sanders Requests 30-Day Extension to the 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for Tornado Cleanup Expenses

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders awards the Arkansas Business of the Month Award to Hebrews 11:1 Coffee in Hope, Arkansas, on April 25. 

 Photo credit / Randall Lee

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders requested Friday a 30-day extension to the 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.

Recommended for you