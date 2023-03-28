Governor Sanders proposes $470M for 3,000 new prison beds

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a proclamation recognizing Arkansas Agriculture Week on March 21. On Tuesday, the governor revealed her $470 million plans for new prison beds, part of her public safety legislation package. 

 Photo by Randall Lee / Governor's Office

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday called for setting aside $470 million for new prison beds and imposing sentencing changes to keep violent offenders incarcerated longer as part of a public safety package lawmakers expect to take up starting this week.