The Harmony Grove School District has announced graduation plans for the class of 2020 in a letter for parents and students posted to social media on Wednesday.
Graduation will be held at 6 p.m. on May 12 on the campus of the HG school district as a drive-through event that incorporates aspects of a traditional graduation ceremony.
“Congratulations on reaching this milestone in your life,” the letter said. “Graduating from high school is something you and your family will never forget. Despite the current circumstance beyond anyone’s control, we at Harmony Grove High School want to celebrate you. We have planned a unique event that will allow us to acknowledge your achievements and present your diploma while also following guidelines from the Department of Education and Department of Health.”
The following guidelines must be observed by the graduating seniors and their families:
• Graduates should arrive in their vehicles in cap and gown by 5:30 p.m. and enter the campus by vehicle from Cates Road.
• Graduates will be directed to drive through the campus creating a line beginning at the stop sign where the parking lot meets HWY 229. At no time will attendees be allowed out of their vehicles while in line.
• One vehicle at a time will be released to drive to the front of the high school to receive their diploma jacket. Only the student will be allowed to exit their vehicle to pick up their diploma and then pose in a designated spot for a professional photo by Davis Photography.
• After re-entering their vehicle, the student will be directed to the entrance of the elementary school office to receive an envelope with their diploma, transcript and other information.
• Only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed and the graduate does not have to be the driver of the vehicle.
• Passengers in the vehicle will be limited to the graduate, parents or guardian and siblings.
• No limousines, trailers, ATVs or other large capacity vehicles will be permitted and all passengers must be within the vehicles. No riders will be allowed on the back of trucks or on the vehicles themselves.
• No spectators will be allowed at any point during the event. This includes on campus, along HWY 229 or parked across the street from the high school.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the Haskell Police Department will be present to enforce the guidelines.
“We understand that many of your loved ones and friends would typically be present to support and celebrate graduation with you,” the letter said. “Due to the guidelines we must follow, this simply cannot be allowed. We are making arrangements to have this event broadcast on-line and through social media outlets.”
HG will will announce live streaming options for the event once the arrangements have been finalized.
“We look forward to celebrating the class of 2020 and are confident this will be something to remember,” the letter said. “Feel free to contact us with any questions.”
For more information and to read the letter in full, visit the Harmony Grove High School Facebook page.