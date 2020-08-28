Due to COVID-19, the owner of Herb's Barbershop was not able to give his annual scholarship in person, but he still sent the funds to help one student with college expenses.
This year Herb Green gave the H.W. "Sour" and Rene Elizabeth Moore Green Memorial Scholarship to Jayci Alyssa Maybry, a graduated of Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She is the daughter of Jon and Laura Maybry and granddaughter of Doug and Sandy Maybry and Don and SaraLie Morgan. Her great-great-grandparents were Ben and Mimi Dashner, formerly of Bryant.
Maybry plans to attend Austin Peay Sate University in Clarksville. She wants to be a labor and delivery nurse. She graduated with a 3.9 GPA.
As with the previous recipients, Maybry is someone Green knows.
This is the fourth year Green has given the $4,000 scholarship in honor of his parents. The funds will be paid our $1,000 a year over four years.
He is excited because this is the senior year of his first recipient. Marshal Callicott will graduate from Mississippi State University in the spring and Green plans to be there to watch it. Green said Callicott is already a certified forester.
Green said it means everything to him to be able to honor his parents with the yearly scholarship. They wanted all children to be able to pursue higher education, especially since they didn't get to. He feels this is the best way to honor them.
He hopes to continue giving this scholarship for years to come.