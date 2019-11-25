Saline County first responders were called to a home in the 7000 block of Anderson Street today after receiving a report of a possible found hand grenade.
According to the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department, the grenade was found by a home owner in a ditch.
Along with deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Collegeville Volunteer Fire Department, the Saline County Office of Emergency Management, medical personnel and specialized units from Little Rock responded to the scene.
"The device was determined to be inert. There is no danger to the residents in the area," according to the SCSO.