For those looking for something to do besides shopping on Friday, Friends of Saline and Saline River Canoe are hosting a Black Friday Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All participants will meet at Lyle Park at 10 a.m.
The group will be partnering with the Central Chapter of the Arkansas Canoe Club and ACC BOATR.
Saline River Canoe Owner Michael Sacomani said the group plans to focus on two sections of the Saline River.
The first will be down stream of Lyle Park. He said the area goes through the woods when the water is high.
If there are enough participants, they will go to Moore Ford, which he said had an old homeless camp and is full of those remnants and trash that needs to be cleaned.
Sacomani said Black Friday Cleanup began at another river eight years ago by Cooper Chadburn. They've hosted one in Saline County for the last few years.
He said it's a chance for outfitters and stewards to get together to take care of the river.
Sacomani feels it is important for the community to get involved in taking care of their river and not just leaving it to government agencies.
He said the river needs to be cleaned because there are many areas on the river with no trash cans so people litter. He wants to be able to keep access points open and the river pristine.
Anyone wishing to participate can just show up at Lyle Park. Sacomani recommends wearing either rubber boots or old tennis shoes and gloves. The work will mainly be on a gravel bar. He also said orange or bright colors may be a good idea because it is deer season.
Water and gatorade will be available, but he recommends bringing a water bottle.
After the work is done, there will be hot dogs and refreshments available.
Sacomani said there is a chance of rain, so participants should bring rain coats.
If the weather turns very bad, the date will be moved to Saturday. If it is moved, it will be posted on the event Facebook page.
There is no age limit on participation.
Sacomani believes cleanup projects like this are important for the community and the river. He wants it to be a resource that is still available for the future.