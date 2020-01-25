Members of Master Gardeners, the Saline County Fair Board, Saline County 4-H, the Saline County Shooting Club, Cattlemen's Association and Farm Bureau gathered with family and friends at the Saline County Fairgrounds recently to honor the retirement of CEA Staff Chair Ron Matlock from the Saline County Extension Office.
"Ron has had a positive impact on so many lives," said Julie Kerr, a member of Master Gardeners and the Fair Board who led the event.
Matlock still plans to be a Master Gardener, help 4-H and the shooting team, serve on the Fair Board and 4-H Foundation, participate in Cattlemen's, and he was also just elected to the Farm Bureau board.
His wife, Debbie, jokingly told him he was still going to be working, just not getting paid.
Ouachita District Director Beth Phelps presented Matlock with a barbecue set that had the extension office logo on its carrying case. She said he would enjoy it more than a plaque.
"He deserves this," Debbie said of his retirements.
She said he has worked hard all of his life. They are planning a trip, but she expects he will stay pretty busy during retirement.
Each of the organizations at the celebration took turns speaking about Matlock.
"Saline County is going to miss Ron," said Danny Naegle, a member of Cattlemen's and general manager for the Farmers Association. "He has been a superior agent."
Shooting Team member Hunter Taylor, who is ranked third nationally, thanked Matlock for all he has done.
Many of the Master Gardeners joked about Matlock's driving skills on trips.
Master Gardener Julie Tucker said dealing with them was "like herding cats" but Matlock was able to do it.
Matlock's daughters Robin Larsen and Aimee Hemmer both spoke. Larsen said his grandchildren call Matlock "super pop."
"He has always been a Godly example to us," she said. "We are proud of you and we love you."
Matlock, who served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger, was surprised with a Quilt of Valor in honor of his military service.
"He is a really hard worker and he cares about all the groups he is involved with," Kerr said.
Matlock's official retirement date is Jan. 31. He has served for 32 years.