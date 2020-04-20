Today, Cox Family Farms is celebrating 25 years as a family owned and operated garden center in Benton.
“We owe most of our success to our loyal customers,” said Robert Cox, co-owner with his wife, Susie.
The couple has always sought to provide the staple garden items, along with the latest trends and special orders for their customers. Cox said they try to keep the customers happy. In turn those customers keep coming back and are even willing to wait for him to get items in stock instead of seeking elsewhere if he doesn’t have something they want.
“That makes us feel good,” he said.
Cox and his wife also lend their knowledge of plants, flower pot design and landscape to customers who ask.
Cox spent 17 years working for Walmart. Many of those were in the garden center where he learned what customers liked and what sold. He said that is when he fell in love with the garden center.
When he got the chance to leave and open his own garden center, he took it.
Cox said the garden center has always been at 520 Alcoa Road in Benton, which he sees as a great location and part of what has brought success because it is in a great location near the center of Benton and easy to reach.
It started small 25 years ago and grew each year. Now it covers an acre.
Cox Family Farms offers a variety of plants from fruit trees to all kinds of roses. He works to keep on top trends to ensure he has or can get what his customers want.
Where many businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox has done well. He believes its because so many people have time to work on their yards or start gardens. Plus, his garden center is mostly outdoors and wide open so people don’t have any issues social distancing while they shop.
For them, a big factor each year is weather. He said so far, the weather has been good for the center. He said they have been busy since the sun has been out.
The staff consists of Robert and Susie and their daughter, Christy Fleeman. Since school has been out, their grandchildren have been pitching in as well.
Cox said he has seen a lot of change over the years, adding there are not many independent garden centers left. His main competition is big box stores like Walmart and Lowe's.
Along with his customers, he also believes God has been important to his success with the garden center.
“God has blessed us tremendously,” he said.
Cox Family Farms can be found on Facebook or reached by calling 501-776-0000. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It closes in July and August, and December through February.
Cox believes the garden center has seen its success because of how great the customers are.
“We are so thankful for our regular customers,” he said.