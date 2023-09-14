Saline County Habitat for Humanity has big plans for the future, and one of the individuals leading that change is the new Development Director, Michelle Campbell, who is responsible for spearheading all fundraising efforts.
"My goal this year is to double our fundraising efforts so that we can make affordable homeownership a reality for more deserving people,” said Campbell. With the generous people of Saline County and the many amazing volunteers we have, I am confident that we can achieve this goal," Campbell said.
With a background in education and a Master’s in developmental therapy, Campbell brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having spent years in bookkeeping and volunteering with various organizations.
"I love helping others. That's my passion," Campbell expressed. "I've been very fortunate in life and I like to help other people."
Campbell's involvement with Habitat for Humanity began when she decided to simply volunteer. Saline Habitat Director Stephanie Griffin, however, saw something more in Campbell and offered her the role of development director, which was in charge of fundraising.
Campbell had previously assisted in organizing a gala for the Boys & Girls Club, which showcased her determination to lend a hand and to mobilize resources for a worthy cause.
"I just called the Benton Boys & Girls Club and asked if they needed volunteers, and they said 'Absolutely!' So, I just went out and got like six donations in one day," Campbell said. “I’m not afraid to ask anyone for money,” she said laughing.
In addition to doubling fundraising efforts, Campbell is eager to infuse new ideas into the organization to rejuvenate its relationship with the community.
For starters, Habitat for Humanity is setting the pieces in place for its first-ever 5K event in downtown Benton on Dec. 16. Campbell is determined to make it a community-wide success.
"I want all of the stores downtown to be open and to be involved. We're going to run past all the stores, so I really want to get all of Saline County, and especially downtown Benton, to get involved in it," she said.
Recently, Saline County Habitat for Humanity has expanded its reach with the opening of a new restore in Bryant, adding to the existing one in Benton. The Bryant restore, located on Hwy 5, opened its doors in June and has since been flourishing ever since. Donations can be made at either the Benton or Bryant restores.
For the time being, Campbell is hyper-focused on making the upcoming 5K the best ever. Beyond that, the organization will have plenty more opportunities and outlined the organization's event calendar, which includes the Soup-erBowl in February and a golf tournament in May. All funds raised from these events go directly to building homes for those in need.
For those interested in supporting or getting involved with Saline County Habitat for Humanity, Michelle Campbell can be reached at 501-315-5434 or 501-680-9120 or via email at Michelle@HabitatSalineCounty.com.