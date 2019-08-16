Habitat for Humanity of Saline County is selling tickets for its newest fundraiser, the Overall Ball, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Benton Event Center.
"The Overall Ball is a new spin on our fall fundraiser," said Development Director Amy Kelly, adding it is an overall, hard hat and construction-themed event.
The focus for the event will be Habitat homeowners and their stories.
To go along with the more "down home country" feel of the event, Kelly said Habitat is having Gina's Catering serve a "breakfast for dinner" meal.
Kelly plans to incorporate building supplies into the event centerpieces.
Habitat hopes the Overall Ball will be a more interactive event for guests.
The previous event, Repurpose for a Purpose, had a different focus. Kelly and the board felt supporters might enjoy a change.
One way Habitat will tell its story is by showing a video made by ACDI. The promotional video, which is being filmed leading up to the event, will showcase what brought homeowners, volunteers and supporters to Habitat. The video will feature homeowners and board members. Kelly said it will show how the money people donate to Habitat benefits the community.
Tom Baxley will serve as the emcee for the evening.
Habitat plans to have a photo booth with props. The organizers are still working out all the details of the event.
There will be a small silent auction during the ball.
Kelly said people who plan to attend don't need to stress if they don't have overalls.
"The Overall Ball theme is meant to be more casual," she said.
Ridout Lumber is the presenting sponsor for the Overall Ball. Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors is the first Raise the Roof sponsor.
Kelly said Habitat is accepting additional Raise the Roof and Light the House sponsors. Raise the Roof sponsorship is available for $1,000 and includes five tickets to the ball, social media and the company logo on all the tables. The Light the House sponsor gets two tickets, social media and the company logo on the light display.
Anyone interested can contact Kelly at Habitat.
Tickets and tables for the event are now available. Tables are $350 and seat 10. The event will have up to 25 tables available. Individual tickets are $40 each.
To purchase tickets, sponsor or purchase a table, call 501-315-5454, email development@habitatsalinecounty.com or visit www.habitatsalinecounty.com.
"This event will be really engaging for guests, fun and interactive," Kelly said.