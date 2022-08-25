The Arkansas Insurance Department has recently awarded a contract to Hammer Advertising, LLC, an advertising firm owned by State Sen. Kim Hammer, of Benton.
Hammer's firm awarded contract from Arkansas Department of Insurance
Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
