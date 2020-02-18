Saline County's newest thrift shop is striving to sell only the best while raising money to help women and children who have endured abuse or trafficking.
Dorcas House is a residential home located near Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
"We take care of women who have been abused and battered and women who have been trafficked and take care of their children," said Keith Medlock, CEO and president of Union Rescue Mission, the parent organization over both Dorcas House and Happy Gray.
Union Rescue Mission has been serving since 1947.
The women in Dorcus House stay between nine months and a year before moving on to a work program where they either work to gain a career or pursue college. Many of the women the program helps get their GED.
There is also a nine month drug and alcohol treatment program for women who need it.
"We equip them with the tools and skill set to succeed," Medlock said.
He calls the program a hand up instead of a hand out.
The women in the program get vouchers to the store so they can get themselves and their children clothing.
The two programs have a different approach, but similar curriculum, Medlock said.
Many of the ladies who work in the different Happy Gray stores are former clients of the house.
Medlock said the Benton location boasts a total of 5,200-square feet.
When shoppers walk in the front door, they see the large cashier area and different furniture from beds to chairs and couches to full dinette sets. The first section of the store also features books and movies, children's items, small appliances and kitchen items. There is also a man cave section and a collection of Razorback items.
The store is bright and the different sections are decorated like they are in someone's home.
A small hallway across leads to the clothing and shoe area, with changing rooms. There are name brand jeans, such as Miss Me, and a variety of sizes for all shoppers.
The clothing section has items for women, men and children along with jewelry and accessories.
Medlock said the store employees are very particular about what they put out. For the clothing, they only sell name brand items and the best clothing. The rest of the donations are passed on. Clothing goes to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and shoes are sent to third world countries.
Being particular translates over to the furnishings and other items. Medlock said the staff won't put anything in the store they wouldn't put in their own homes.
They ensure everything works. All items are cleaned by the staff before going out on the floor. Clothing and shoes are steam cleaned in the store.
Each store has one staff member who is responsible for fixing or cleaning anything that needs attention.
The staff works to ensure the items and the store itself are clean and the store smells nice.
The Benton store is managed by Tanya Burch.
"We have got very nice stuff at really low prices," she said, adding the staff takes pride in what is brought in.
Medlock called the Benton staff "absolutely incredible."
They always try to make every customer feel welcome.
As a faith based organization, any customer can also ask the staff to pray for them.
The store is always accepting items at the Benton or any other Happy Gray location.
All the Happy Gray stores are overseen by Renee Oliver, who gives the staff at each location her vision for how they should be decorated and run.
Medlock said anyone wishing to donate to Union Rescue's work can visit www.urmissionlr.org.
He encourages people to stop by the store and check it out.
"I love the fact that you can come and shop with a purpose for a bigger cause," Medlock said.
Happy Gray is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday. It is located at 17310 Interstate 30 W, Suite 3, in Benton. The phone number is 501-860-8228.