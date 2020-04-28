In light of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mandate that no traditional graduation ceremonies can be held before July 1, Harmony Grove School District has updated its graduation plans.
The drive-through event scheduled for May 12 will still be held with two tentative dates set for a traditional ceremony. Those dates are July 9 and Aug. 6.
“If the Arkansas Department of Education and the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) will allow us to move forward with one of these dates we will do so,” the school said in a letter to parents and students. “We will provide more details in the event we are allowed to proceed.”
The school has also amended its plans for the drive-through ceremony.
• Graduates should arrive for the drive-through ceremony dressed in their caps and gowns.
• The event will be divided into two groups which will now allow each student to have two cars per graduate rather than one.
“It is our hope this will accommodate more family members in being allowed to participate,” the letter said.
• The first of group of graduates with the last names beginning with the letters A-L will begin lining up at 3:30 p.m. with the drive through beginning at 4 p.m.
• The second group of graduates with the last names beginning with the letters M-Y will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. with the drive-through ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
• Graduates will enter campus by vehicle from Cates Road (between the kindergarten building and pharmacy).
• After entering campus, graduates will be directed to see Mrs. Toler to check in. Graduates will be directed to drive through the campus creating a line beginning at the stop sign where the parking lost meets Arkansas 229. Graduates will not be in alphabetical order but in order of arrival.
• At no time will anyone be allowed out of their vehicle while waiting in line.
• One graduate at a time will be released to drive to the front of the high school to receive their diploma jacket. Only the student will be allowed to exit their vehicle to pick up their diploma and then pose in a designated spot for a professional photo by Davis Photography.
• After re-entering their vehicle, the student will be directed to the entrance of the elementary school office to receive an envelope with their diploma, transcript and other information.
• After receiving their packets, vehicles will be directed to exit campus onto Arkansas 229.
The ADE has also issued a number of requirements that must be followed in order for the ceremony to proceed.
• Only two vehicles will be allowed per graduate. The graduate does not have to be a driver.
• No limousines, trailers, ATVs or other large capacity vehicles will be permitted and all passengers must be within the vehicles. No riders will be allowed on the back of trucks or on the vehicles themselves.
• No spectators will be allowed at any point during the event. This includes on campus, along Arkansas 229 or parked across the street from the high school.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the Haskell Police Department will be present to enforce the guidelines.
“We are making arrangements to have this event broadcast on-line and through social media outlets,” the letter said. “More information regarding live streaming will be posted when those plans are finalized.”
Jostens will be providing a virtual graduation piece that will be aired on the school website, as well as, various social media outlets. It will be available for viewing at noon on May 12.
“Again, all of us at HGHS and the entire Harmony Grove School District wish to congratulate our senior class of 2020,” the letter said. “We are proud of each and every one of you.”