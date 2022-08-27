The Harmony Grove School district has been working to improve what is offered to its community and students. Since 2019, the district has built a new high school, a new cafeteria and now they are working on adding a safe room. In January of 2020, voters in Harmony Grove School District passed a millage to build a new high school and this school year is the first with a brand new high school.
District Superintendent Heath Bennett said when he was hired six years ago, former superintendent Daniel Henley had a list of items on his desk he told Bennett about.
“It was basically that the three or four big projects the community and the school board wanted to see happen, would be basically to build a new high school, a new junior high cafeteria, try to pass millage and also build a safe room,” said Bennett.
Every single one of these goals has either been accomplished or is in the process of being finished.
The first time the millage was brought to a vote in 2019, it failed by just 16 votes.
“It actually was a blessing for us because the way interest rates at that time dropped, it actually pulled a full mill off of what we had to ask the voters for and then we passed it the second time about six months later,” he said.
Bennett said the old high school had been there for more than 40 years and now it s the district's new junior high, serving grades seven, eight and nine. The high school is for grades ten through 12.
“Of the Saline County schools we’re the smallest. That’s a not a bad thing, it just is what it is,” Bennett mentioned
He said when he started the job one of the things the school board and he did was try and spread the word about what the district needed.
This is the third year of the new cafeteria on campus, the money for the cafeteria did not come from the milage. The cost of the cafeteria was about $3 million, according to Bennett. The cafeteria is 10,000 square feet in size, has plenty of room, TVs and a kitchen with multiple options for students to choose what they are having for lunch each day.
“Of that $3 million, we had about one $1.4 million of that from the state helping us and the rest we did with a second lien bond, so we didn’t have to go the voters,” he said.
Bennett said by building the new cafeteria without having to go to the voters it could build trust between the community and school officials that lead to passing the millage for the new high school.
He said the total cost of the new high school was just over $10 million.
He also added that the decrease in interest rates, allowed them to ask the voters for less money than they had to the first time they tried to pass the millage.
The new high school offers students new science labs, a new library, new classrooms for everything from choir to science classrooms.
The money for the safe room, Bennett was secured from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more commonly known as FEMA.
The safe room is still in the process of being built, but the surrounding walls of it has already been placed. This would serve as a safety measure for faculty in students in case of an emergency. Bennett said they built it so they could fit every student and faculty member in the safe house if need be.
Bennett emphasized that this was the community's project and it took everyone coming together to make it happen.