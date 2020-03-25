Starting Monday and continuing through April 17, the Harmony Grove School District will be serving both breakfast and lunch.
The district will be running a drive-through pick up line at Westbrook Elementary's morning drop-off area, under the awning.
All children 18 years and youmger can receive a meal at no charge regardless of meal status.
Food will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 10 a.m. to noon for lunch Monday through Friday.
To limit trips to the school, during lunch service, individuals can also pick up breakfast for the following day.
For questions or concerns, contact Debbie McClendon at dmcclendon@harmonygrovesd.org.