A variety of local vendors will gather in the multipurpose building at Harmony Grove High School for the Harmony Grove Parent Teacher Organization's Haskell Holiday House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
"It is an event where we have local vendors and crafters," said PTO Treasurer Carissa Lumpkins.
She added the vendors range from crafts to T-shirts to direct sellers.
The PTO has been in charge of the annual event since they took it over from another organization three years ago.
The main goal for the fundraiser, according to Lumpkins, is to raise funds to build a pavilion on the combined middle and elementary school campus that may have picnic tables and serve as an outdoor classroom.
Along with shopping, people can purchase tickets for the chance to win themed baskets. Each class selected a theme and put together a baskets. Themes include Razorback, winter wonderland, Christmas, cooking and Cardinals. This is the second year for the basket raffle.
Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5. They can be purchased in advance by emailing harmonygrovepto@gmail.com or at the shopping event. Winners do not have to be present at the time of the drawing.
Admission for the event is $2 for adults and free for children age 12 and younger. Cash will only be accepted for admission.
Lumpkins said many of the vendors will only be able to accept cash also.
There will be signs to help shoppers locate the multipurpose building on campus.
Lumpkins said this should be a fun event where shoppers can find a variety of gift items.
"It is an opportunity to do Christmas shopping while supporting local vendors and the PTO," she said.