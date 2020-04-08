Haskell Mayor Roy Carman has issued a "stay-at-home" order for juvenile's in Haskell.
In his proclamation, Carman said minors and school-age children are not complying with social distancing directives.
"In order to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Haskell, it has become necessary to institute a juvenile 'stay-at-home' order for all minors within the city of Haskell," the proclamation reads.
Minors must stay on the property of their parents, guardians or caregivers unless they are with their guardians and following all social distancing directives or they are performing a job.
Minors can travel to and from work, medical assistance or assistance from any emergency personnel, while performing a work duty or to get food or supplies.
It won't be in effect more than 120 days.
Parents, caregivers or guardians will be informed of the order if it is violated. Haskell police officers will issue citations for any misdemeanors committed in the officer's presence.
All city of Haskell buildings will be closed to the public for no more than 120 days. All playground facilities at the city of Haskell park and the community center will also be closed.